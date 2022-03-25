Milledgeville woman has never missed a Cherry Blossom Festival

An 86-year-old Milledgeville woman has come to the Cherry Blossom Festival for all 39 celebrations. This year, she made sure to pick up the newest pin.

MACON, Ga. — An 86-year-old Milledgeville woman has come to Macon for all 39 Cherry Blossom Festival celebrations. This year, she made sure to pick up the newest Cherry Blossom pin.

Square dancing is a huge part of Helan Andrews' life

"It's just one of things, just like going to church -- you look forward to it," Andrews said.

She decided to collect a Cherry Blossom pin every year to trade when she travels around the country for dancing.

"As long as they'll sell them to me, I'm going to have one. 'You hold it 'til I get here. Don't you give them all away,'" she said.

These last two years, her square dancing group hasn't danced at the festival because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Andrews herself got COVID bad enough to go to the hospital.

"It really took it out of me. They put a pacemaker in, too. My heart rate dropped down to 31, but I am not giving into it. As long as I don't push myself," she said.

She had a bad fall a few years ago, and now has a walker.

"I know what it has done -- it has really slowed me down. I dance but I don't do any twirling, no fancy work, nothing," Andrews said.

Through all of that, she drives and makes time for the Pinkest Party on Earth. She even made a special outfit decked out in cherry blossoms.

"It's made out of a twin sheet that I bought here the very first year. This is 40 years old," Andrews said as she showed off the dress.

Andrews plans on sticking around for years to come for more pins and dancing.