Milledgeville woman holds Lupus Walk to bring awareness to community

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Almost 55,000 Georgians are living with Lupus and in Milledgeville they had their first Lupus Walk to bring awareness to the disease.

Lupus is an autoimmune disease that attacks the organs and tissue in the body.

The disease is more commonly found in African American, Hispanic and Asian American communities.

Mackenzie Cannie was diagnosed with Lupus in 2018.

She says the event will help other in Milledgeville be more educated about the disease.

"Lupus is really on the back burner. You know everybody breast cancer awareness but -- people don't know a lot about lupus so for this event to take place, it's a amazing," she said.

Pam Beckom was the organizer of the Lupus Walk.

She says she wants to make this an annual walk in Milledgeville.