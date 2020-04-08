Milledgeville woman killed in chase involving 4-wheeler

Georgia State Patrol says a Hancock County deputy was chasing a 4-wheeler when it wrecked, fatally injuring one of the riders

SPARTA, Ga. — A chase Friday involving a Hancock County deputy and a 4-wheeler ended in two crashes – one of them deadly.

According to the Georgia State Patrol, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. Friday, Hancock County Deputy Ricky Benford was pursuing a 4-wheeler on St. Mark Church Road in Sparta.

The driver of the 4-wheeler tried to make a sharp left turn onto Pumping Station Road, but went off the road and struck an embankment, throwing both the driver and the passenger from the ATV.

29-year-old Teaaron Heath and 34-year-old Amie Chambers, both from Milledgeville, were injured.

Chambers was airlifted to the Augusta University Medical Center where she later died on Sunday.

At this time, GSP does not know which person was the driver and which was the passenger.

Deputy Benford, who was chasing the pair on the 4-wheeler, also crashed trying to make that left-hand turn onto Pumping Station Road.

His cruiser went off the road and hit a tree. Benford went to the Medical Center, Navicent Health in Macon, and was treated and released.

The accident is still under investigation by the Georgia State Patrol.

Hancock County Sheriff Terrell Primus did not return our calls about the accident.