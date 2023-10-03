Milledgeville woman suspected of stealing over half a million dollars from city now faces a federal theft charge

Back in August of last year, Jennifer Smith was accused of taking around $600,000 from the Milledgeville Housing Authority. Today, she faces a federal theft charge.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A woman who was accused of stealing around $600,000 dollars from Milledgeville Housing Authority back in August of 2022 is now facing a federal theft charge.

Last year, 13WMAZ reported on the arrest of Jennifer Kay Smith of Eatonton, the authority's finance director.

Milledgeville police said another employee claimed she was taking money from payroll accounts.

Now, federal prosecutors have charged her with stealing from a federal program, which is a felony.

Court documents estimate she stole more than $548,000 in federal housing and urban development money.

That allegedly happened over a year and a half in 2021 and 2022.