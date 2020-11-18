'Back to my roots': Milledgeville woman opens salon at location previously owned by her grandmother

Brittini Adams is following in her grandmother's footsteps by opening her own salon in the same place she grew up watching her family do hair.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — One Milledgeville woman is following in the footsteps of her grandmother who introduced her to cosmetology by opening a salon and boutique.

Master cosmetologist and medical skincare specialist Brittini Adams is opening the Roots Hair Salon and Boutique at 800 N Wayne Street.

"I want to be a trailblazer, a trendsetter in my community," Adams said. "I must go out and share, because somebody had to share with me."

Adams grew up watching her grandmother cut and style hair in the very same salon building she will open on Saturday.

She says she came back to her "roots," because she comes from a long line of entrepreneurs in the hair industry.

"My grandmother, Marilyn Pope, she instilled so much in me," Adams said. "She gave me the foundation to move forward and to walk into her legacy."

Adams will offer color, cut, relaxers, re-twists, anything with natural hair, quick weaves and more.

"I'm still growing and learning and being a sponge in this business," she said. "I have had so much help and God has just been so good... it may not be a good time to open because of the pandemic and we may be facing another shutdown, but I'm just going to trust and believe God."

The grand opening will be held 3 p.m. Saturday at the salon. There will be vendors and refreshments.

Adams is looking for others to join her team, like braiders, barbers, makeup artists, hair stylists, nail and eyelash technicians.

"Anything to make the salon better," she said.

Without the encouragement and support, Adams says she wouldn't have made it to where she is today, so she wants others to feel in her salon the way way she felt in her grandmother's salon.

"Always remember, you are welcome here at Roots Hair Salon."

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.