MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Crews in Milledgeville battled a chemical fire at the Zschimmer & Schwarz Inc. plant Monday evening.

According to Phillip Adams with Baldwin County Fire Rescue, at about 6:30 p.m., the call came in about a fire inside the plant. Adams says it started from a reaction from the chemicals produced by the plant.

The City of Milledgeville and the county both assisted in putting out heavy fire and smoke coming from the building. The fire was contained in about 30 minutes.

The plant is investigating the chemicals and what could have caused them to ignite.

Adams says there were no harmful chemicals released and no concerns for people or the environment.

