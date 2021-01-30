Baldwin County High hosts first in-person theatre performance in a year

There are showtimes for both Saturday and Sunday night.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Baldwin County High School is hosting its first in-person theatre performance in a year.

The play, Hush Little Celia Don't Say a Word, was performed at the Baldwin Fine Arts Center.

All actors wore masks on stage, and socially distanced seating was assigned according to CDC guidelines. The audience also wore masks.

Theatre Director Brecken Watts said they had been preparing for this performance for months.

"It's been a journey. They learned how to act in different ways than they had before, definitely with gestures and facial expressions. You can't see your face so you really have to use your eyebrows. We learned how to use our eyebrows!" Watts said.

Tickets are available online or at the door; and if you didn't make it Friday night, you'll have two more chances -- on Saturday and Sunday night.