BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia educators are next on the list of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The State of Georgia is currently in Phase 1a+, including first responders, healthcare workers, and people 65 and older. Next, we will go into Phase 1b, which is essential workers, including our educators.

Superintendent of the Baldwin County School District Noris Price is on the state vaccine distribution working group herself.

Price said her goal is "to develop a plan for how to best vaccinate all of our educators in the state of Georgia as part of phase 1b."

The working group consists of superintendents from rural, suburban, and urban regions of the state who are partnering with their local public health officials.

Price said, "I've also done a survey with our employees to determined who is interested in being vaccinated so we can be prepared when the vaccine in phase B is actually rolled out."

Currently, about 52 percent of their employees were interested, 18 percent were hesitant, and 30 percent were not interested at this time.

Price also said, "That would mean if I could convince our not sure people, that we could get 70% of our employees vaccinated when phase 1b is rolled out, so I am really excited about that."

About 735 employees make up the Baldwin County School District, and about 400 of those are educators.

Middle school teacher Debbie Harshbarger said, "After I got the vaccine on Wednesday, I just immediately felt a way of relief."

Harshbarger received the first dose of the vaccine early, because she is 65.

"I'm eager for all of my colleagues to feel like this, too," said Harshbarger.

As of right now, Georgia Governor Brian Kemp says there is no definitive timeline for when Phase 1b will start, but Price says she is confident in the planning process.

Superintendent Price says the goal of their work group is to keep their students and staff safe.