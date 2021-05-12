Milledgeville's City Manager Hank Griffeth says the number of available parking spaces isn't the problem.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Some people in Milledgeville took to social media to say they weren't happy with parking downtown.

Wednesday afternoon, visitors in Milledgeville's historic downtown district and the city manager gave their thoughts on what they think the problem is.

Larry Shearouse was headed to lunch with his son Wednesday afternoon.

Shearouse said, "It took us a while to find a place. I just told him this was going to be an issue, finding a place at 12:00, and sure enough, it was."

Like most folks do, he ended up circling around the block.

"We had to park all the way down on the end, and then we've got to go probably two blocks down and a block left to go eat," said Shearouse.

According to nearby business owners like Crystal Ivey and Dax Bolston, this is a typical day in the heart of Milledgeville, even with the rain.

"Even with the handicapped spots, they are full a lot of the time," said Ivey. "My grandparents don't come downtown because they can't park and easily go into a place."

Dax said, "I operate by appointments. A lot of my customers say once they get out here, they say, 'I am out here, give me another minute or two,' so I actually have to work with that because of lack of parking spaces in city limits."

However, Milledgeville's City Manager Hank Griffeth says the number of available parking spaces isn't the problem.

Griffeth said, "We don't have a parking quantity problem in downtown Milledgeville. We have a parking convenience problem in downtown Milledgeville. Oftentimes, the complaints are based on the fact that a person can't find a parking space right in front of the store they want to shop at."

However, it's not just the convenience for Jack Morris.

It's also high demand.

Morris said, "The problem with parking with college students is everything is two-hour parking here, so you need to move your car after two hours or find another spot."

Within the historic downtown area, there are about 700 to 800 available free, two-hour parking spaces available.