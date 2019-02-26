MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia State Prison Farm was torn down last summer, but the building that formerly housed the state's first electric chair will serve a new purpose.

The Baldwin County Commission had the building torn down after it was deemed a safety hazard. The county saved money by trading bricks from the building to be sold in exchange for the building's demolition, according to county manager Carlos Tobar. Those bricks that remain will be used as riprap.

"We look to save the county taxpayer's money," Tobar said. "And if we can use the bricks and concrete, then that's a way to save the taxpayers money as well."

Riprap is a collection of stones used around shorelines, stream beds and other banks to prevent soil erosion. County engineer Brian Wood said a truckload of the material can cost about $350. One stream bank along Thomas Field Road has about 4 truckloads along its embankment.

"I mean it's not pretty, but it's effective, and like I said, it saves the county a good bit of money," Wood said. "Instead of purchasing riprap, we can use this for free."

Wood said that mud and dirt can get into stream banks and eventually end up in rivers or cause road flooding.

Tobar defended the county's decision to demolish the building. He said the county would have had to pay $5 million just to stabilize the building.

The cornerstone of the prison farm was saved and is in storage. It will be placed in Georgia's Old Capital Museum at The Depot in Milledgeville when they complete their new building. Tobar said a historic marker will likely be placed either at the site of the prison or at The Depot as well.