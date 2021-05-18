Lake Sinclair property selling fast, prices rising in competitive market

According to Lakeside Realty Company, property that sold for a quarter-million five years ago is selling for twice that.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — If you're hoping to buy property near Lake Sinclair, you might be waiting a few months.

Property is selling fast!

Todd and Anita Bugg are originally from Atlanta.

They bought their first Lake Sinclair property in 2001, then they moved in 2008, and again in 2012.

"We moved here full-time two years ago this month," said Todd Bugg.

"After our last child graduated from high school," said Anita Bugg.

Now, they're hoping to move again.

Bugg said, "We love this house. We love the location and everything about it, but we don't have a garage on the house. We've been really looking at something already done. We looked at prices for getting a garage, but after COVID-19, everything was just ridiculous, so we just thought, 'Let's just buy something.' I am on Zillow looking every day."

However, their options are limited.

According to Lakeside Realty Company co-owner Greg Haley, Lake Sinclair property is selling fast.

"In the past three to five years, we're seeing things have just boomed," said Haley, "Everything on the lake."

It's also selling at competitive prices.

"The average Lake Sinclair house is probably $350 to a million dollars, and lots are almost unheard of," said Haley.

Haley also said property that sold for $250,000 five years ago is selling for twice that.

Haley said, "If you got a lot, you can just about write your price for it. Just talking with our relators in our office, we can't find anything in our inventory. There's nothing to sell. If it's decent, it sells within two days, or a couple of hours!"

That's why, for now, the Buggs are going to keep looking.

Lakeside Reality said people are buying and moving from places like Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio.

They say it's not just retirees, but folks in their 30s, 40s, and 50s buying second homes.