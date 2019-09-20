MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Lakeview Primary teachers and staff members can enjoy a fresh cup of coffee every Friday morning made by the special education students from Lakeview Primary School, which makes them our school of the week!

Brit Gardner helps her nine special education students prepare for another day on the job at Lakeview Brew.

After three weeks, Torion Harrison and Carter Hall have the steps down pat.

"Open the machine, You put the sleeve in the cup, then put the cup in the machine," Harrison said.

"Push a button, drip drip drip," Hall said.

They take orders from teachers and staff during the week to prepare for delivery on Friday morning.

"They follow the directions, the steps of safety things like that, then we go out and deliver them to those who've ordered," Gardner said.

Each student gets a task that best fits their personality. The more social kids greet the customers, and others may push the cart or hand out the drinks.

"Most of my students have moderate, intellectual disabilities, autism, Down Syndrome, things like that. A lot of them have speech skills that they're not real strong with, and we just spend each day getting better and being awesome kids," Gardner said.

The students range from ages 5-9. Gardner says running the shop builds their social and life skills early.

"It's our kids feeling that they're spreading joy through out this school, and they know our motto is 'Coffee with heart' and they're all about it," Gardner said.

They always make sure everyone gets a cup of coffee, with a smile on the side.

Gardner says their coffee machines and supplies were donated by local businesses. Lakeview Brew's coffee costs $2.00 a cup.

The proceeds will go towards field trip costs for the students and their parents.



