MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The Mary Vinson Memorial Library is looking to cool off after their air conditioning unit broke in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, the Milledgeville city council used Tuesday's work session to discuss how to pay for a new A/C unit. The library's cost estimate came to $94,000 and Twin Lakes Library System director, Stephen Houser, asked the city to pay for half.

"The cost of replacement is a little higher than I anticipated it to be," said city manager Barry Jarrett on Tuesday.

Jarrett told council members the A/C unit was not accounted for in the city's budget, especially since the end of the fiscal year is coming up quickly.

The council tossed around a few ideas to help pay for the new unit, including using money from previously cut expenses or from the general building and grounds portion of the budget.

With warmer weather on the way, Jarrett told council members the building was getting hot and they may have to close until the air conditioning could be fixed.

"We're coming up on that hot time of the year, and it's certainly uncomfortable inside buildings with no air conditioning," Mayor Pro-Tem Steve Chambers said.

Chambers and the council asked Jarrett to explore a few options. They wanted to know if there were additional bids for the cost of the unit and also asked him to reach out to the Baldwin County Board of Commissioners to see if they would assist with the cost.

The city and county have a service delivery strategy agreement that allows them to share the funding for the library and other services. The agreement ends this summer, and both sides have been working to come to a new agreement, but have been at a standstill in recent months. Chambers said it makes sense to see if the county would help with the new unit because of the agreement.

"If we look at it in that aspect or split it 50/50 or whatever, the county would be willing to pitch in to help out, we'd certainly like to look at that," Chambers said.

The city will welcome a new branch to the Twin Lakes Library System on Thursday. The Hancock Branch located at 127 E Hancock Street will celebrate its grand opening at 5 p.m.

The new library will be business-focused and offer computer and foreign language classes, yoga, after school activities, and house makerspace technology, according to a release from the library system.

