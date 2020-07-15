The Friends of the Mary Vinson Memorial Library are putting $6,000 towards 10 WiFi hot spots

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — While the doors of Milledgeville libraries are still closed to the public for COVID-19, the Twin Lakes Library System hasn't stopped working to provide information access to the community.

And now those libraries are getting some additional help thanks to the Friends of the Mary Vinson Memorial Library.

The nonprofit organization received a $6,000 grant on July 11 thanks to the United Way and Community Fund of Central Georgia.

That money will go towards purchasing 10 WiFi hot spots that can be checked out by library card holders.

"With the library having to shutter its doors, the people who would normally go to the library to get internet access were not able to do that," says Friends treasurer Kyle Rick. "The need for that access is even greater now with COVID-19 than it was before."

Members of the nonprofit felt that it was more important than ever to make sure that people have access to the internet no matter the situation.

"It is really critical to have these hot spots available where they can check them out, bring them home, apply to that job, or do that school work, and bring them back," says Rick. "I can't imagine anything that's more important right now than internet access."

The 10 new hot spots will be an addition to free 24/7 WiFi provided around Milledgeville's government buildings and public parks.

Even though their doors are closed, Twin Lake libraries are providing curbside pick-up for checkouts.

