MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Central Georgia could be getting some rain this week, and that's exactly what folks in Milledgeville want to hear.

Over the last three months, Milledgeville Main Street placed 15 rain-activated art pieces through out their downtown. The Rainworks pieces are invisible on a dry day, but show up when it rains.

"It's just something different and cool," says Milledgeville Downtown Development Authority, Carlee Schulte. "It gives people something to look forward to on a rainy day and it just creates interest in our downtown."

Milledgeville's newest art pieces vary from inspirational mantras like, "Be Happy," to an outline of Georgia College mascot, Thunder the Bobcat.

The stencils are making it fun to get caught in the rain, especially the interactive hopscotch game on West Hancock Street. Now, all Milledgeville needs is some rain.

"We've had a little bit of rain," says Schulte. "But we're waiting on that good rainstorm and hoping that people will tag Milledgeville Main Street and hashtag it, '#ilovemilly.'"

To find all 15 of the new art pieces, just walk along Hancock and Wayne Street on a rainy day. To learn more about Rainworks art installations, visit their website.

RELATED: Milledgeville students paint portraits for veterans

RELATED: Milledgeville is one of the coolest small towns in America, says a travel website