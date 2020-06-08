Milledgeville man dies after wreck on Highway 24

The man was headed north in his pick up when he ran off the edge of the road.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A Milledgeville man is dead after a crash Wednesday evening.

The Georgia State Patrol says it happened on Highway 24 around 6:30 p.m.

47-year-old Bobby Goins was headed north in his 2008 Ford F-250 pick up truck when he ran off the edge of the road.

He over corrected, spun, ran back off the highway and hit a fence.

The impact threw him out of his truck.

He was not wearing a seat belt.

Investigators believe he may have been under the influence.

No one else was involved in the crash.

