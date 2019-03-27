MACON, Ga. — A Milledgeville man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being found guilty of molesting two little girls in March 2017.

According to a release from the Bibb District Attorney’s office, it took jurors less than an hour to find 32-year-old Demarcus Davis to life in prison, plus an additional 30 years, on charges of aggravated child molestation.

Prosecutors showed them evidence that Davis molested a 5 and 9-year-old in March 2017. It wasn’t discovered until a family member noticed one of the girls engaging in behavior inappropriate for her age.

Both girls, their family members and a forensic interviewer testified against him. Two other girls also testified he molested them in another area.

RELATED: Police: Georgia man cut with sword after woman walks in on him molesting her daughter

RELATED: Police: Ga. mom, boyfriend charged after 3-month-old girl sexually abused