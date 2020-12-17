Water main break forces Baldwin Schools to remote learning

The break impacts customers along Highway 49 and in the Allenwood Subdivision.

MACON, Ga. — Some people in Milledgeville are waking up Thursday to no water or low water pressure.

In an overnight release, City Manager Hank Griffeth says a water main break is impacting customers along Highway 49 and in the Allenwood Subdivision.

The break is actually on Blandy road.

A news release from School and Community Relations Coordinator Felicia Cummings with the Baldwin County School District says school is closed Thursday due to this break.

Cummings says the break is a feeder line that provides water to most of the schools in this area.

The district says students will be learning remotely and all staff will also be working virtually.

"We will continue to monitor the situation," Cummings said in the release.

School is expected to continue as normal on Friday, unless conditions from the water main break deem it unsafe.