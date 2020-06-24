Hank Griffeth was appointed the new city manager after serving as the interim city manager for more than a year.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The city of Milledgeville officially has a new city manager.

Hank Griffeth was appointed the new city manager after serving as the interim city manager for more than a year.

He took over after Barry Jarrett announced his resignation and left in early July.

Griffeth says he's ready to keep doing what he's been doing for many months.

"I don't plan to do business any different. I will keep council informed, I will ask their opinion, I'll ask for their approval when necessary, and I'll just be working towards moving this community forward as I have said all along," said Griffeth.

Griffeth says he is thankful for all the support.

