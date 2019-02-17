MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Members and alumni of Georgia College and State University's National Panhellenic Council gathered outside of Bell Hall on Saturday for a special dedication ceremony for a new plaza.

The ceremony included a handful of speakers, a candle lighting and ribbon cutting, all for a project that was about 15 years in the making.

The new plaza will be a place where brothers and sisters of the Panhellenic community can come together for fellowship and honor the heritage of the historically black sororities and fraternities at GCSU.

Director of the Cultural Center at Georgia College, Stacey Milner, helped bring this project to life. She says this plaza is more than just a gathering place.

"To know that we have shared values and that we appreciate and value everybody, I think that's the statement," Milner said. "I think that's what it does on this campus, to show everybody that this is what it means to be inclusive, this is what it means to embrace your heritage."

The project isn't 100-percent complete. The group is still working on raising all of the $10,000 needed to finish the project.