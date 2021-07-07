Poker Run fundraiser to take place on Lake Sinclair this weekend

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winner with the highest poker hand, and $250 will be given to the second highest hand.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Georgia's Old Capital Heritage Center's second Poker Run fundraiser will be making waves on July 10.

Much like a scavenger hunt, this Poker Run will explore Lake Sinclair through designated stops like Sunset Marina, where players will pick up playing cards.

David Sexton moved to Milledgeville seven years ago.

In 2019, he was invited to participate in Georgia's Old Capital Heritage Center's first Poker Run fundraiser.

"Oh, it was fun. It was the first time I'd ever done anything like that before," said Sexton.

Sexton played against his family.

"I hadn't been to a bunch of these marinas that we were collecting these cards from, so for me, it was a bit of discovery as well," said Sexton.

Last year, the Poker Run was cancelled because of the pandemic.

Amy Wright with Georgia's Old Capitol Heritage Center says three marinas are participating this year, as well as two residential houses that you'll have the chance to find by matching GPS coordinates.

"We're ready to go and we're just looking for a good crowd of folks," said Wright.

At each marina, you'll receive one poker card.

"Everybody is coming in here fast and trying to get going to the next station," said Fuller.

Kenny Fuller and Neil Dyer of Sunset Marina are ready to hand you a card and help you win.

"I'll be excited when you get the cards in your envelope. It's like opening a Christmas present at 10 years old," said Dyer.

It costs $55 per person to sign up.

All proceeds go towards renovating the loading dock on the west side of the Depot.

"All you got to do is collect the cards and get out and enjoy yourself and help to contribute to a good cause," said Sexton. "It's a fun day!"

A $500 cash prize will be awarded to the winner with the highest poker hand, and $250 will be given to the second highest hand.

If you also want to participate in this year's Mystery Island Cookout, catered by Aubri Lane's and The Club, register and pay an additional $15 by Thursday.