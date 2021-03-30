Baldwin County commissioners say they'll be voting on a potential new waste management company to help clean up the problem.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ga. — Some Baldwin County folks aren't happy about trash in their neighborhood.

People in the county call them "litterbugs," the people who just take a piece of trash and toss it out the window.

Steven Stancil said, "Some of those litterbugs that just... they are lazy, and, sorry, they are just trashing our town, throwing stuff out of their truck."

However, Stancil says the trash near roads throughout the county and at Lake Sinclair isn't always intentional.

"A lot of it is blowing out of people's vehicles as they are commuting to the local recycling center," said Stancil. "I live near the recycling center and I am constantly, always having to go out there and pick up trash, constantly!"

For weeks, Stancil and Lou Childs have been seeing beer cans, plastic cups, paper towels, and cardboard boxes.

Childs said, "It's just like people don't know what to do with it, so they just toss it!"

Childs says some of the worst areas need trash cans.

"Provide a place where people can put their trash," said Childs.

Baldwin County Commissioner John Westmoreland and Baldwin County Manager Carlos Tobar explained what else can be done.

Westmoreland said, "If you're going to go to the convenience center, you need to cover your trash and make sure it's not blowing out."

"We know it's an ongoing issue with Waste Management and our convenience centers," said Tobar. "Our contract expires with Waste Management in 30 days and we've already met with them and what's happening right now -- the way trash is being picked up is not working."

Baldwin County is currently looking at different options and requesting contract proposals from the companies.

They also say a new company could save money by eliminating convenience centers and allowing folks to leave items for pickup at the end of their driveway.

The Board of Commissioners votes on whether to keep Waste Management on April 20th.

We reached out Waste Management and they did not respond.