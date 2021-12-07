'That was my wake-up call': Milledgeville community working on curbing gang-related violence

Right now, there are four active gangs in Baldwin County.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Milledgeville police are still investigating whether a July 3rd double-homicide was gang-related.

It happened a few weeks after investigators blamed three homicides in Jones County and in Putnam County on Milledgeville gang members.

We tell you more about the city's gang problem and she talked with a man who's trying to do something about it.

Gang violence is a problem in Baldwin County, and some people in town are working to change that.

Cedric Watson is an elder at Solid Rock New Vision Church in Milledgeville.

He said, "Family here, been here all my life. It's my heart."

He grew up without a father, and in his later teenage years, he got involved in a gang.

By the age of 18, Watson was in jail for three months with a baby on the way.

That's the moment he realized he wanted a different life.

"That was my wake-up call," said Watson. "That was it. Forget those streets. I am done with the streets."

Right now, there are four active gangs in Baldwin County.

According to Major Brad King with the Baldwin County Sheriff's Department, guns and drugs fuel the violence.

King said, "Guns are currency. They are just like money, so if you have your guns that get involved in the violence, but you also have the gun trade itself, which is very lucrative on the street. Anywhere you have that combination, you're going to have violence."

King also said, historically, Baldwin County has had "a fairly significant gang problem," particularly for 14- to 25-year olds.

That's why Watson says it's important to introduce folks to other options.

"My passion is to raise and get as many guys out of the streets," said Watson. "It's just right to build up what you helped tear down."

Now, Watson plans on coming back to these courts regularly to talk with more folks in the neighborhood, in hopes of heading off trouble.

Brad King says the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office is partnering with federal agencies to try and curb the gang violence problem.