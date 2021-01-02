Chief Gray is the first-ever woman to hold this position in the Department.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — In Milledgeville, the police department made history by naming a new chief of detectives.

To protect and to serve -- that's what newly-appointed Milledgeville Police Department Chief of Detectives Etta Reenae Gray lives by.

Gray said, "Through the years of just being introduced to law enforcement, it just allowed me to do what I had been doing my life -- live my life in service of others."

However, what Chief Gray hasn't said yet is her community and co-workers are witnessing history as she fulfills a job title that no woman previously has held within the department.

Lieutenant of Specialized Patrol Unit James Thompson said, "She was definitely more than qualified for the job. She was the best person for the job. It really didn't have anything to do with her being a female, it was her being the right person for the job."

"It's another layer of the glass ceiling that has been broken. I am just in awe. The accomplishment is not just something I did," said Gray. "It's Chief and coworkers giving this opportunity to me. I just want to do this position proud, and do my community proud."

She started working in Milledgeville during the September of 1991.

Gray also said, "It's kind of unexplainable. When I first started here over 29 years ago, I told I want to set some goals for myself. I wanted to be the one of many firsts, first in many ranks. I just stayed the course."

Since starting her career, she has worn many titles: Administrative service director, school resource officer, commander of support services, and lieutenant.

Gray also said, "Through the years, I have ran the gamut of doing all the positions, but I am humble knowing that no matter what the rank or title, I am still me. The job is to be of service to my coworkers and to my community."

Gray also wants to take this opportunity to inspire others to achieve their dreams.