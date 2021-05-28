Central State Hospital clearing out surplus with Memorial Day weekend property sale

If you're looking for dishes, old china, appliances, books, or furniture, this old warehouse is exactly where you need to be.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The agency that's trying to redevelop Milledgeville's Central State Hospital is hosting a Memorial Day weekend surplus property sale.

Folks have been shopping around the Lawrence building, filling up baskets, all in an effort to clear up Central State Hospital and bring in new businesses.

Mandi Pounds is a teacher in Sparta. She just wrapped up another school year and is kicking off summer with her sister.

"My sister and I thought we'd celebrate by going yard-selling," said Pounds.

She went to Georgia College and has always been interested in Central State Hospital.

"I hate to see old buildings just falling apart and not being used," said Pounds.

So does Walter Reynolds with the Central State Hospital Local Redevelopment Authority, which is why the authority is handing out blue baskets.

Whatever you can fit in the basket will cost you only $20.

Reynolds said, "This particular building has a lot more possibility for economic development if it isn't full of surplus state goods, so what we are trying to do here is create space. It's a lot easier for an investor to come in and see where their things can go if this stuff isn't in the way."

Amy Wright with the Georgia's Old Capitol Center says if you're looking for dishes, old china, appliances, books, or furniture, this old warehouse is exactly where you need to be.

Wright said, "We're getting people out here that have never been out here before and are leaving with a good feeling because they found a good buy."

Some pieces of history are leaving for just $5, others for $15 or $20, but Pounds says there is still plenty for sale.

"There wasn't really anything that I needed, but I grabbed a couple of things to support," said Pounds.

This surplus property sale will continue into the weekend.

It'll be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

If you aren't able to shop Saturday, be on the look out for more surplus property sales in the fall.

They hope to have today's warehouse occupied with new employees in the next couple of years.

There are three more warehouses inside the Lawrence building that need to be cleared.

The Lawrence building was active in the 1950s until 2018.

That's when the redevelopment authority took possession of the building and its contents.

It's one of 200 buildings on the campus.