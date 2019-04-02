MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — A 21-year-old male pedestrian died Monday after being hit by a Georgie College bus in Milledgeville.

Milledgeville Police PIO Felicia Cummings says Georgia State Patrol is working the accident and that MPD is assisting.

Baldwin County Coroner John Gonzalez confirmed that he pronounced the man dead around 11:45 a.m. and listed the cause of death as blunt force trauma.

WMAZ has reached out to Georgia State Patrol for more information but we have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.