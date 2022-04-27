Milledgeville's Central State Hospital invites you to stay the night in on-campus Airbnb bungalow

People from all over the world come to visit it, and now, you can even spend the night there.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Central State Hospital's campus in Milledgeville was once known as "the World's Largest Mental Institution."

Some people say the campus is haunted and dangerous. People from all over the world come to visit it, and now, you can even spend the night there.

13WMAZ went to see the Airbnb that's available for you to rent.

You can stay the night in the house built in the 1920s, according to Tom Glover, who owns the Airbnb.

Glover says the bungalow used to house doctors working at Central State Hospital over the decades. He says this was just one of the houses left abandoned when the campus started shutting buildings down.

"I think this was vacant for almost 20 years when we purchased it," said Glover.

Tom says the house was in bad shape in 2019 when they started working on it, and they've done nearly $100,000 worth of renovations.

"Plumbing had to be completely redone, HVAC system was completely gone, electrical system had to be redone. It had good bones, that's all that was left," Glover said.

Now, you can stay the weekend in the two-story, three-bed, three-bath house. They've tried to keep a lot of the original parts.

"All the cabinets here were original to the house, so we were able to restore those," stated Glover.

The question on everyone's minds is, "Why an Airbnb at Central State Hospital?"

Glover says, "It's a very interesting place to stay -- no reports of ghosts that I know of, but in our guestbook, we've got a walking or driving tour that's got audio narration so people can learn about a lot of the buildings and the history of the campus, so that's kind of neat."

He wants people interested to know that this is an older house, so be prepared.

"If someone's looking for a nice, posh place like some of our lake houses that are out there, it may not be the place for you. If you like historic homes, you like history, it's a great place to stay and just soak up the vibe that's here," Glover said.

Glover says the house is already booked up for April and May.