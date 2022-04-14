Milledgeville's inaugural Burger Week offers tasty deals

Milledgeville is having their first Burger Week starting April 15, where all participating restaurants are making their signature burgers for only $7.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Prepare your waistline for a citywide feast. It's Burger Week!

You may be thinking of the Macon event, but it's a little early for that.

Friday kicks off Milledgeville's very first Burger Week.

13 restaurants are preparing their own off-menu, signature burgers for $7.

That price is just for the burger, but some restaurants offer special pricing to include a side or drink, too.

Ben Cook, the owner of Taylor's Cove, thinks he has the winning recipe, which sounds like it has some kick to it.

"It's going to be an eight-ounce patty. It will have Pepper Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno, pickles, and then it's topped with a sweet chili glaze and also some fried onion petals," Cook described.