Celebrate all things BEEF at Milledgeville's inaugural Burger Week

Twelve restaurants will be serving up $7 specialty burgers with the hopes of winning over the public to win the People’s Choice Award.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — If you live in Baldwin County and you love beef, boy do we have some news for you… Milledgeville is planning its inaugural Milledgeville Burger Week from April 15-22!

According to a news release, Visit Milledgeville, the Georgia Beef Board, and Milledgeville Main Street/Downtown Development Authority are partnering up to put on an event that people in Macon-Bibb have come to know well over the last few years.

Additionally, there will be an official ‘passport’ for people to check off at each location for a chance to win prizes at the end of the week.

Side items are a la carte unless specified below. Click here for more information.

The 12 restaurants and burgers are:

Amici: The Amici Buffalo Burger is two Angus beef patties with Amici wing sauce, bacon, and bleu cheese crumbles on a brioche bun. You can get the burger with a side for $11.

Buffington’s: The Flying Hawaiian serves up a 1/3 lb patty, garlic teriyaki, grilled pineapple, and bacon on a sweet roll.

Legends: The Seafood Mac is Legend's steak burger dripping with seafood mac. You can get it with fries for $10.

Metropolis: The Kafta Kabab Burger is a regular beef burger infused with Greek spices, oregano, garlic, onions, pepper and feta cheese, topped with a delicious mint sauce. Served with gyro meat and tzatziki sauce. You can get it with fries for $10.

Ms. Stella’s: The BIG Stella's is a grilled beef burger with a 4-cheese blend on a sourdough bun topped with bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and mushrooms.

Ned Kelly’s: The Ned is a 6oz. hand-pattied Angus beef patty with pepper jack cheese, crispy bacon, and homemade mac-n-cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, pickles and onions and served with a side of either seasoned crinkle fries or homemade beer battered onion rings. You can get the burger, fries and drink here for $7.

Shima Sushi Bar & Grill: The Shima Burger is an all-beef patty topped with house made slaw and spicy mayo, on a toasted sesame bun.

Taylor’s Cove: The Dynamite Burger is an 8 oz. burger, grilled and garnished with lettuce, tomato, jalapeno pickles, melted pepper jack cheese, fried onion petals and topped with creamy sweet chili dynamite sauce. You can get it with fries for $10.

The Brick: The Luigi is an Angus beef patty on a bed of Italian slaw, topped with a caramelized bacon and onion jam, and a pepperoni cheese crisp.

The Reel Grill of Milledgeville: The Bourbon Burger is an 8 oz burger, grilled and garnished with lettuce, tomato, sautéed onions and portabella mushrooms, melted gorgonzola cheese and a bourbon glaze. You can get it with fries for $10.

Velvet Elvis: The Sunrise Burger is a 7 oz. Angus chuck burger topped with bacon, egg, cheese, lettuce and tomato. You can get the burger, fries and drink here for $10.

Wings, Rings, & Things: The Big Ben is topped with bacon, pepper-jack cheese, jalapeno, and grilled onions all piled on a fresh bun. You can get the burger, fries and drink here for $9.