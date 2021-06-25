Milledgeville's Lockerly Arboretum gets accreditation offering wide exposure

University of North Dakota partnered with the arboretum to see if poplar trees would survive in our climate.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — The 50 acres of wooded trees, flowering foliage, and exotic plants in Milledgeville at Lockerly Arboretum could have a major economic impact in Georgia.

Elizabeth Pratt and her daughter Abby took in the sights and sounds of Lockerly Arboretum Friday morning.

"There are a lot of beautiful things to see here you don't see around and about," Elizabeth exclaimed.

"I really enjoyed the mini-island and the pond," Abby said with a smile.

But believe it or not, a plot of plants that are barely hanging on are a key factor in Lockerly's success.

Director Jennifer Pollard says folks come to the office worried about the little guys.

"It's funny, people will come up to the office and say, 'Hey, I think you need to water your trees down there. They look like they're dying,' and, unfortunately, that is part of the process," Pollard explained.

She knows it sounds confusing, but the University of North Dakota partnered with the arboretum to see if poplar trees would survive in our climate.

"At level 3, you open up your organization to scientific research," Pollard said.

Up until now, they just had to find a reputable buddy and a project. With everything in place, the arboretum just blossomed into an elite status.

"We are one of only three arboretums in the United States that are a level 3, 1 of 37 around the world," Pollard calculated.

If the poplar trees survive, the leaves and trunk could have a big economic impact for Georgia.

"It can also be used the way pines are used in the production of paper and other products, so it's exciting to see," Pollard said.

So don't worry about the parched plants -- live or die, they've already paid off in a place where the greenery makes folks giddy.

It is free for you to walk or drive down the trail at Lockerly Arboretum.

You are also invited to an event next Thursday at 10 a.m. where they will officially announce their level 3 accreditation.