The race to see who will be the next mayor of Macon-Bibb is nearly two years away, but two candidates have already raised more than $140,000 in campaign contributions.

Lester Miller has raised more than $93,000 through June 30 and has $80,000 on hand, according to records filed with the Bibb County Board of Elections.

Larry Schlesinger has raised more than $52,000 and has $48,000 on hand.

So far, they are the only two announced candidates who have formed campaign committees to raise money.

Miller is an attorney and president of Bibb County's Board of Education. Schlesinger is a rabbi and current Bibb County commissioner.

The records show that Miller has picked up his fundraising this spring while Schlesinger's has slowed.

Since the last reporting date, Jan. 31, 2018, Miller has raised more than $43,000 to Schlesinger's $9,600.

Miller's donations include:

$7,800 from three amusement companies that run coin-operated games

$7,500 from employees of the ICB construction company in Macon.

$5,700 from past or present Bibb school board members and at least one donation from a school-board employee

On Schlesinger's donor list:

Macon Water Authority chairman Sam Hart

District Attorney David Cooke

Mercer University President William Underwood.

Robert Reichert will end his second term as Macon-Bibb's mayor in 2020 and the county charter says he can't run for a third term.

Candidates for Macon-Bibb mayor will qualify in March 2019.

Here is a partial list of their top donors:

MILLER DONORS

Blake Lisenby, lawyer, $1,000

Lokey Chiropractic, $500

Thomas Courson, Robins Air Force Base, $1,000

Craig Ross, Macon Transit Authority director, $250

Ronnie Bland, roofing company, $1,000

Bland Roofing, Macon, $1,000

Joseph Prine, attorney, $2,000 (2)

Ronnie Gilbert, accountant, $1,000

Allstar Amusment, $2,600

Epic Amusement, $2,600

Tom Hill, realtor, $1,000

Sapphire Amusement, McDonough, $2,600

Michael Chidester, attorney, $2,500

Kara Chidester, homemaker, $2,500

Doye Green, attorney, $2,000

Charles Jones, Fort Valley State, $500

Macon Occupational Medicine, $500

Daryl Long, ICB, $2.500

Progressive Group, Mcon, $2,500

Stull Chiropractic, Macon, $1,000

Donna Stuff, $1,500

Larry Crumbley, realtor, $2,600

Cathy Crumbley, reitred, $2,600

ANS Connect Inc., Milledgeville, $2,600

William Miller, records clerk, $2,500

Ronnie Blalock, ICB, $2,500

Kenna Scragg, ICB, $2,500

Church Street Developers, Macon, $200

Susan Sipe, bookkeeper, $2,600

Thelma Dillard, retired, $500

Cartese Dillard, Bibb schools, $250

Jason Downey, lawyer, $2,500

Allen Freeman, businessman, $250

SCHLESINGER DONORS

Sam Hart, water authority chairman, $250

Laura & Milton Heard, funeral director, $100

Jaime Kaplan, United Way, $100

Karen Lambert, Peyton Anderson Foundation, $100

Lowe Aviation, $200

Bertram Maxwell III, furniture, $250

Albert & Sally McKay, contractor, $1,000

Mufid Othman, physician, $1,000

Mutual Financial Group, Macon, $100

Thomas Woodbery, banker, $500

Henry Oliner, senior vice president, $1,000

Charles Jones, Bass Road, retired, $700

Stewart Vernon, America's Swimming Pool CEO, $2,700

Neil Cullinan, retired, $300

Joseph Satuma, CPA, $1,500

Sue Bloodworth, retired, $1,000

Maurice Solis, Macon Cardiovascular, $1,000

Lee Johnson, Valdosta, $1,000

Wisconsin Mining & Machine Co., Macon, $1,000

Thomas Price, physician, $1,000

David Frolich, cardiologist, $1,000

Jarome Gautreaux, attorney, $1,000

Milton Butler, business owner, $500

Blake Lisenby, attorney, $1,000

Kristen West, Macon, $500

Charlotte McMullen, CFO, $500

S&S Cafeterias, $500

Evan Koplin, Schnitzer Steel, $1,500

Swift Enterprises, Macon, $2,500

Miriam Schlesinger, Maryland, $1,000

Maurice Purcel, Florida, $1,800

Adams Law Firm, $1,000

Marshall Butler, auto dealer, $300

Jan Beeland, Macon Arts Council, $250

Swift Enterprises, Macon, $2,500

William Underwood, Mercer University, $2,000

Bashinsky Jewelry, $1,000

Macon Occupational Medicine, $1,000

David Cooke, district attorney, $250

David Thompson, Macon, $1,000

Schlesinger also made two $1,000 donations to himself

© 2018 WMAZ