Man donates famous Grand Slam turkeys to Macon Bass Pro

MACON, Ga. — Turkey hunting season begins April 2 this year. Most folks bag Easterns in our neck of the woods. But Larry Gould is a guy that many consider one of the greatest of all time.

For Gould donating to Bass Pro is the end of a lifelong journey of hunting.

"I feel like I accomplished what I wanted to accomplish by donating the birds to Bass Pro," Gould said.

Greg Pipain is a turkey hunter and he is in awe of Gould.

"I honestly didn't know anyone had done the slam with a bow and then to do it with a bow, it's amazing and it probably will never be done again," he said.

Gould has three World Slam turkey titles in the books.

Pipain, who is with Bass Pro, says he was over the moon to talk to one of the greats and pick his brain.

"The biggest one was the oscillating turkey in Mexico. It's like a myth, it's a unicorn for people that have never been done there turkey that's hard to achieve that you just see pictures of," he said.

Gould's not a young man anymore

His wife has passed away and he feels the feat that took decades to accomplish is his legacy.

"I've got bad health where I don't walk so good now so this is history for me," he said.

At 78 he says he's in his twilight years.

"I didn't want to leave these birds behind," Gould said

The national wildlife turkey federation has Larry's name in their record books with a "b" beside it signifying he did the slam with a bow.

"He's very humble about doing it because you know I would like to think I would be but I don't know it's a pretty big feat," Pipain said.

But now folks that pass through Bass Pro will know Gould's name and see his love of hunting hanging on the wall.

"A kid 13-14-years-old wants to turkey hunt I think it's cool that he can see that to see what he can plan for when he gets ready to go," Gould said.

If you would like to chat with Larry Gould, Bass Pro is having a ceremony for him March 5 at 12:30 p.m. in Macon.