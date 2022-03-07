Miniature Horse show held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds

The Peach State Miniature Horse Club hosted their annual show from June 30 until June 3.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PERRY, Ga. — On Sunday, miniature horses from all over the country came down to Perry for a chance to go national.

The Peach State Miniature Horse Club hosted their annual show from June 30 until June 3.

The show lasted from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the David Perdue Arena at the Georgia National Fairgrounds.

Trainers brought their mini stallions for a chance to compete in the national show.

Beth Booker is one of those trainers. She came down Canton, Mississippi.

"I have really enjoyed working with them. They're very smart, they learn quickly and they enjoy pleasing you and so it's been quite a journey," she said.