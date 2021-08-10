Minivan crashes into Macon music school after 'medical episode'

The driver was not cited and no one was injured in the crash.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies say a minivan drove into the Young America Music Schools located at 6361 Zebulon Road Friday afternoon.

According to Cpl. Emmett Bivins with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, the driver of the van lost control during a medical episode and crashed into the building.

Manager Mike Walker says he was sitting at his computer doing work when he heard a noise closer to the parking lot.

“Look up and next thing I know, there was a car in my waiting area,” Walker said.

Walker says he doesn’t know the full extent of the damage yet, but the car took out part of the wall along with three display cases.