If you felt the boom at your house, you can report it!

MACON, Ga. — According to the U.S. Geological Survey, a minor earthquake was recorded Sunday in Macon.

Did you feel it? You can report it here.

According to the USGS, it happened around 1:30 a.m. and had a magnitude of 2.3.

A 2.3 is "usually not felt, but recorded by seismograph."