Miso Hawngry ramen shop opens in downtown Milledgeville

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Are you hungry? A new restaurant in downtown Milledgeville is hoping to fill you up.

Miso Hawngry is owned by Amy Mcdade, who is no stranger to owning a business, but a restaurant was a new adventure for her.

Mcdade owns a dog grooming shop and when the space next to hers was available to rent, she says her owning the restaurant started as a joke but became real.

“I do love to cook. I’m happiest when I’m chopping vegetables, baking, doing this, that and the other,” she said.

Mcdade spent some time trying to figure out how best to use the space and her teenage sons gave her the idea to do ramen.

In the last year, she went out to eat ramen, spoke to owners of other ramen shops, and learned how to make Miso Hawngry something special and new for the community.

"I guess I wanted to make an unknown item more approachable for people that are unfamiliar," she said.

The menu will feature traditional ramen with tonkatsu, rolled pork, creamy broth and traditional vegetables, but there will also be some new items like pork bao and a super spicy Godzilla ramen bowl.

There will also be some dishes that pull from Chinese and Japanese culture.

“Everything in ramen has a reason, you know? The textures and tastes and colors and all these things mean something... Ramen is just beautiful the way it's presented and it's so just delectable when you eat it,” said Mcdade.

Miso Hawngry will have a soft opening this weekend (June 18-19) and plans to open for summer hours next Thursday (June 23). Their summer hours will be Thursday-Saturday from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

They are planning to have a larger grand opening in August.