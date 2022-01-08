Miss Georgia welcomed home in Warner Robins after pageant

Hollis returned home to the international city a crowned queen.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — In the city of Warner Robins, July 31 will be called "Kelsey Hollis Day" from now on.

In a statement welcoming back the Miss Georgia winner, mayor Larhonda Patrick proclaimed the day dedicated to her.

"Now therefore, I Larhonda Patrick, mayor of Warner Robins, Georgia, do hereby proclaim July 31st, 2022 Kelsey Hollis day in the city of Warner Robins," Patrick said.

The central Georgia native won the title of 'Miss Georgia' last month, and was welcomed back to Warner Robins on Sunday with a key to the city along with the proclamation.

Along with winning the crown in June, Hollis received a $20 thousand scholarship.

Hollis thanked everyone for her support and spoke about how honored she was to be a part of the city.

"Being from Warner Robins and having the amount of support that I have throughout the years is really special. To see everything come to fruition this year for me. Understanding how supportive everyone has continuously been, even throughout my journey to Miss America is really honoring," Hollis said.

Hollis says over the next few months, she'll prepare to compete on the national stage at the Miss America competition in Connecticut.

The competition is typically held in December, and Hollis certainly will make Warner Robins proud.