She was last seen just after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police in DeKalb County have located an 11-year-old girl who had gone missing

Officers said Karol Lopez was found safe and in good health.

She had last seen just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night and was reported missing Wednesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.