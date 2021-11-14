Fort Valley Police looking for missing 2-year-old

She was last seen Sunday morning at a home in the 100-block of Jamie Court

FORT VALLEY, Ga. — Fort Valley Police need your help in finding missing a 2-year-old girl, Jussie Aye Davis.

According to a post on the Fort Valley Department of Public Safety Facebook page, she was last seen in Fort Valley at 109 Jamie Court around 8:30 a.m. Sunday.

She may possibly be in the custody of her mother, 22-year-old Jalayla Davis.

According to a push alert by the Fort Valley Police Department, the child is believed to be endangered.

No vehicle description or known direction of travel is available at this time.

If you have any information, you can call the Fort Valley Police Department at 478-825-3383 or your local law enforcement agency.