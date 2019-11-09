MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 3-year-old boy and his mother.

According to a Facebook post from the agency, deputies are looking for 3-year-old Ivan Mitzi Outlaw and his mother, Sheryl Hicks Outlaw.

The post says Sheryl did not show up to a custody hearing on Monday.

Right now, Ivan’s father has temporary full custody of him.

Sheryl also did not bring Ivan back to his father when she was supposed to Monday evening.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff’s office at 478-994-7048.

