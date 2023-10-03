The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding missing 85-year-old woman

The sheriff's office says that the woman went missing at around 1:00 p.m. Tuesday.

MACON, Ga. — An 85-year-old woman who went missing Tuesday afternoon, and the Bibb County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding her.

Lula Haralson Floyd, who is reported to have dementia, was last seen at around 1:00 p.m. at the Country Manor Estates Personal Care Home on Allen Road, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

According to the release, Floyd was immediately reported missing by the home's staff.

Floyd is said to be a white female with blue eyes and short white hair. She is 5'4 and has a slender build, according to the sheriff's office.

She was last seen in a flower print shirt, black pants, flip flops and was carrying a black purse.