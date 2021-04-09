Missing Athens 9-month old found and safe

Jones was found in the stolen white Nissan Altima at the 100 block of Oak View Drive in Athens.

ATHENS, Ga. — At 10:44 a.m. 9-month old baby, Saint Griffin Jones from Athens, Georgia was found safe Saturday afternoon, according to Athens-Clarke County Public Information Officer Lt. Shaun Barnett.

Jones was found in the stolen white Nissan Altima at the 100 block of Oak View Drive in Athens. There was no one in the car when officers found him.

Currently, there are no suspects.

An Amber Alert was issued early Saturday morning when the child went missing and was thought to be in extreme danger.

Athens-Clarke County Police Department reported that Jones was abducted on Friday around 11:30 p.m.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children says the Georgia Bureau of Investigation activated the alert at the request of the Athens-Clarke County Police Department, as a Levi's call.

