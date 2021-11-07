What we know: Missing Cochran teen found safe more than 700 miles away from home

After almost four days of searching, the teen was found safe in Illinois.

COCHRAN, Ga. — Volunteers in Cochran were gearing up for day 4 of the search to find Nastasha Brown when one of the women responsible for organizing the party, Chrystal Harris, said they got the news they were hoping for.

"Right before we were leaving, two police cars pulled up, and they were like 'hey before you guys leave, we got some good news', and they told us Nastasha had been found and she was safe," Harris said.

The news of the teen's safety brought them to tears.

"We had an emotional moment, all of us out here, but to know that she was safe. That was it, that was okay with us," she said.

Some are still reliving the nightmare.

On Tuesday, Jessica Brown and Bennie Williams Jr. reported their 13-year-old teen as missing.

On Wednesday, search teams began looking for Brown around Cochran.

An amber alert was issued on Friday. On Saturday morning, she was found safe in Illinois.

According to the GBI, she was found in Springfield, Illinois.

Law enforcement officials contacted Georgia authorities around 8:15 a.m. saying that she had been found and was safe.

According to Springfield Lt. Jason Brands, she was dropped off about a block from the police station, she called police and they recovered her.

No one is in custody, according to Brands.

Coretta Basby, another lead organizer, says the incident was an eye-opener that's pushing them to make a change.

"We're trying to initiate and start a non-profit organization for the youth here in Cochran. We're going to get together with some of the community leaders and the community, in general, to help kids like this to make them know everybody is not bad people," she said.

For now, the details remain unclear, but the Cochran community is grateful.

"Every hand was noticed, nothing went unnoticed, so thank the community of Bleckley county and Cochran for all you did," Baby said.

The family of the teen is working with Cochran police and the GBI to get her home.

This investigation remains active and ongoing.