After searching through the night a Dodge County toddler is home safe and sound.

Sheriff Lynn Sheffield says 4-year-old Zanden Lee Patterson wandered off about 6 p.m. Saturday.

They used a chopper, tracking dogs, and numerous law enforcement to find the little boy.

Neighbors found him about three quarters of a mile from his home in the woods around 6:15 a.m. Sunday.

Sheriff Sheffield says the little boy's dog stayed by his side the whole night.

