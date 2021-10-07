Missing Florida man arrested after Monroe County home burglary

A homeowner called 911 after they got home and saw their front door open with a man inside.

FORSYTH, Ga. — A man reported missing Thursday in Deland, Florida, has been found and is now in jail in Monroe County.

According to a news release, deputies responded to a home on E River Mist Court in Juliette around 1 p.m. Thursday.

The homeowner called 911 after coming home and seeing a man in their house. The man later jumped from the second story window of the home after being spotted and ran away.

Deputies tracked the suspect, Orinthius Byrd, through the woods and arrested him as he tried to get back to his car.

The sheriff’s office says Byrd was reported missing by the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office in Florida. He has no previous criminal history.

He’s now charged with burglary and obstruction in Monroe County.