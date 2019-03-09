FORSYTH, Ga. — The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a 12-year-old girl last seen Tuesday afternoon.

According to a post from the office, Gabriela Thompson was last seen around 12:30 p.m. in the 1600-block of Smith Road in Forsyth.

She has brown eyes, light brown hair, weighs around 145 pounds and is 5’4” tall. She was wearing grey leggings and a light-colored shirt.

If you know where she is, you can call the sheriff’s office at 478-994-7048.

MCSO

WHAT OTHER PEOPLE ARE READING

Deputies: Macon woman strips after setting fires at gas pumps

Macon mother charged with killing her 3-month-old baby

GBI: Two men found shot to death in Pulaski County

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.