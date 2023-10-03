Missing 83-year-old woman found alive in ravine near Hazel Street in Macon

She has been reunited with her family.

MACON, Ga. — Marie Johnson McLean, a woman who went missing over the weekend in Macon, has been found safe and alive, according to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones.

Jones said Macon-Bibb Fire Department Assistant Chief Rico Stevens called and informed him that the 83-year-old, who suffers from Alzheimer's, was found in a ravine near Hazel Street and Second Street.

Jones said McLean is conscious but not alert as she has a history of diabetes.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office said she has been reunited with her family and taken to a local hospital for further evaluation.

