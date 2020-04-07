Amber Alert canceled; Roswell toddler found safe

Police said the 3-year-old is safe and is with his mother.

ROSWELL, Ga. — According to Roswell Police, little 3-year-old Ameer Williams has been located safe and is with his mother.

"The investigation continues and we will provide updates when possible," said a social media post from Roswell Police. "Thank you to everyone who called with information and to those who participated in getting the word out."

An Amber alert had been issued for little Ameer early Saturday morning after he had been taken from his mother at gunpoint late Friday night.

Police said he was taken by his non-custodial father, 48-year-old Kenya McQueen and believed to be driving on Interstate 20 toward Birmingham.

According to Sean Thompson with the Roswell Police Department, McQueen had allegedly pointed a gun at the mother and taken little Ameer.

"That key fact is still being looked into and investigated," Thompson said.

Thompson says McQueen is not currently under arrest.

"The investigation continues into whether the father actually kidnapped the child as the mother has stated," Thompson said. "At this time there are no charges on the father, we will see what the investigation uncovers."

Thompson said that because of the number of people getting the word out, it is believed that once McQueen got word of this, he returned the child to police.

He said that more facts about who has been caring for the child are coming to fruition.

"It's looking like the father and his current girlfriend have been caring for the child for the past few months," he said. "There will be more to it as the investigation continues."

Thompson said there is still a lot of information being investigated in the case.

