Police are asking for help finding a baby girl who is missing.

Remy Jaaziah Daniels is 18 months old and was last seen with Jeremy Joseph Daniels, according to the Georgia State Patrol.

The two could be traveling in a gold 2005 Chevy Impala. According to police, the baby was wearing a white Minnie Mouse t-shirt when she was last seen.

Remy Jaaziah Daniels

GSP

Anyone who has information or spots them is asked to call the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office at 770-253-1502.

