KENNESAW, Ga. — Kennesaw police are looking for a woman they said was last seen on Sunday afternoon after she borrowed her mother's car. She was driving with her two children at the time.

Latoya Monique Boyer was reportedly last seen in Woodstock at 3 p.m. on Sunday in a silver 2013 Chrysler Town and Country van with Georgia tag TBC030.

According to police, she was traveling with her 5-year-old daughter and 3-year-old son.

Anyone who has seen Boyer or her children is asked to call the Kennesaw Police Department at 770-422-2505.

